U.S. Department of Justice Won’t Charge Officers in Freddie Gray Case

By Staff –

The U.S. Department of Justice will not bring charges against six Baltimore, Maryland officers who were involved in the arrest and death of Freddie Gray in 2015, according to reports.

State prosecutors charged the officers with Gray’s death after the 25-year-old black man suffered a spinal cord injury while in police custody, sparking protests in Baltimore, and around the country.

However, following three officers’ acquittal, Baltimore State Attorney General Marilyn Mosby dropped the charges against the remaining officers.