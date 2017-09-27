U. S. Virgin Islands Still Devastated After Hurricane Irma; Survivors Vow to ‘Fight On’

By Barrington M. Salmon –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – As Hurricane Irma approached, Zenzi M. Hodge sought refuge at her mother’s home in Wintberg, located on the west side of St. Thomas, the US Virgin Islands.

The entrepreneur and author said she’d lived through hurricanes before. So apprehension was leavened by past experience. But what she and her family experienced for – what is reported to have been at least 10 hours – left her beyond shaken.

“It’s raining today which is like adding insult to injury. The rain which used to be a blessing is now torture,” she said while driving in St. Thomas five days after Hurricane Irma, packing 185-mile-per-hour winds, smashed into the island and territory. “Before the storm, the tropical force winds we felt outside blew away any security I felt. It was blowing us around. During the storm, there was a combination of things banging your door, objects dropping on the roof. I saw a roof flying overhead whipping by. It reminded me of the Wizard of Oz. It was nearly dark so I could not see the destruction around us. I felt it might not be so bad.”

