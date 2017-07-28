Uber to Begin Operating at Syracuse Airport

By Staff –

The Syracuse International Airport has signed an agreement which will allow Uber to start providing transportation services for passengers.

Under the agreement, Uber will pay a flat fee to the airport of $60,000 for one-year, with a $2,500 activation fee.

The company’s driver-partners will now both drop off and pick up airport patrons in a designated area.

“We are excited to welcome all ridesharing services to the airport, and offer our passengers additional ground transportation options, making the arrival and departure process as seamless as possible,” the airport’s executive director, Christina Callahan, stated.

“We thank the Syracuse Airport for working with us to reach an agreement that allows Uber to provide residents and visitors access to affordable, reliable transportation as they travel to and from the airport,” Sarfraz Maredia, General Manager for Uber NY, added. “We are proud that, with the touch of a button, riders throughout upstate New York can now get a convenient and affordable ride through the Uber app.”

Visit www.uber.com for additional information regarding Uber.

Click here to comment on this article on out Facebook page.