Unpleasant Surprise Unveiled for West Africans in America – You’re Deported

(TriceEdneyWire.com/GIN) – Ghanaians who have overstayed their U.S. visas are facing a new Trump Administration push to deport hundreds or thousands of Africans including those from countries stricken by the Ebola epidemic in 2014.

That was the message from the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Jackson, in an interview with Ghana’s Starr FM Online earlier this year.

“In fact about 7,000 (Ghanaians) are currently at different stages of the deportation process. And we are not apologetic about that,” the U.S. Ambassador was quoted to say. “We have a lot of Ghanaians who have overstayed their visas in the U.S. and I think that they need to be concerned about whether they would be allowed to remain illegally,” Jackson said. “My guess is they will be given some options, but the president will be serious about asking those who’ve violated their visa status to depart.”

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.