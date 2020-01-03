Upcoming Feature Film Seeking Extravagant Home

Syracuse, NY (January 2, 2020) – A new feature film called “Confession” is in the preliminary stages of development and is looking for a luxurious home in Syracuse to be the host.

The film, directed by Dayna Hanson, is a timely and provocative crime/thriller following up- and-coming Assistant DA Jillian as she takes on the case of a young woman Alicia who has accused three men of a violent assault. As Jillian explores the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime, she must put her career on the line in order to uncover a much deeper web of mystery, murder and deception.

The house should offer a striking exterior, be 4000 square feet or more, have an impressive interior, and a stunning basement.

Filming will take place over a few days towards the end of January. For the chosen residence, homeowners will receive financial compensation and appropriate certificates of insurance.

Those interested in having their home considered should contact the film’s Location Manager, Emily Campbell ( emilycampbell.locations@gmail.com ) as soon as possible, for additional information.

The film is working closely with the Visit Syracuse Film Office. For additional information regarding the film, please feel free to contact Vice President of Film, TV & Entertainment, Eric Vinal (315.952.5801, evinal@visitsyracuse.com).