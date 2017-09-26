Update: Appellate Court Overturns Former Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos’ Conviction

By Staff –

(Update, September 26, 2017) – A federal appeals court has overturned the corruption convictions of former New York state Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and his son, Adam Skelos. ​​

The court cited a 2016 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court which limits the legal definition of corruption.

Skelos and his son had been sentenced to five, and six-and-a-half year sentences in prison, respectively, following their convictions in 2015.

Prosecutors have said they will retry the cases.

“While we are disappointed in the decision, and will weigh our appellate options, we look forward to a prompt retrial where we will have another opportunity to present the overwhelming evidence of Dean Skelos and Adam Skelos’s guilt, and again give the public the justice it deserves,” Acting US Attorney Joon H. Kim said in a statement, following the court’s decision.

Former Democratic Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver’s corruption conviction was also overturned in July, on the same grounds.

Prosecutors have vowed to retry Silver as well.

Click here to comment on this update on our Facebook page.

(From May 12, 2016)- U.S. Federal Court Judge Kimba Wood sentenced Former New York State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, and his son, Adam, to five, and six-and-a-half year sentences in prison, respectively, following their convictions on eight charges of corruption in December.

Prosecutors accused Skelos of using his political influence to arrange jobs for his son who was charged with aiding and abetting his father in the scheme.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.