Uplift Syracuse Endorses Democratic Candidate Dana Balter for Congress

By Staff –

Uplift Syracuse, a progressive political advocacy group, has endorsed Democratic candidate Dana Balter for Congress.

Balter, a visiting professor at Syracuse University, is one of four Democrats running against Republican Rep. John Katko for the seat in the 24th Congressional District.

“Balter embodies the necessary qualities to become New York’s 24th Congressional District representative, and the tenacity to move forward on items that are crucial to New York State constituents and are also aligned with Uplift Syracuse’s progressive message,” the group said in a statement. “Those issues include but are not limited to: universal healthcare, strengthening public education, creating green energy jobs, and reforming the criminal justice system.”

In addition, “Uplift is pleased to endorse a candidate who has shown a commitment to harnessing grassroots power in order to win this seat and pursue an unapologetically progressive platform,” executive board member Zach Zeliff stated. “Our members voted following our forum, and it was clear that through the discussions we had that there was enthusiasm about Dana’s candidacy. We’re looking forward to getting to work to do all that we can to get her elected.”

Uplift Syracuse is a progressive advocacy group, pushing for legislative and electoral change at the city, county and state level.

The organization is the Central New York branch of the New York Progressive Action Network (NYPAN), which coordinates with its statewide group.

According to a press release, the grassroots network pushes for progressive changes in New York, including a single payer healthcare system, a transition to renewable energy, increased educational funding and equality, housing and economic justice and reversing the trends in urban segregation.

