Walt Dixie Announces Alliance Network Will Endorse Ben Walsh for Mayor

By Staff –

Walt Dixie, president of the Alliance Network, has recently announced the group will endorse Ben Walsh for Syracuse mayor.

Walsh is running on the Independence, Reform and Upstate Jobs party lines.

“Syracuse hasn’t had a mayoral candidate with such a high level of economic development experience in recent years,” Dixie said during a press conference Thursday.

Although recent polls have shown Democratic candidate Juanita Perez Williams to be leading among black voters, Syracuse Common Councilor Helen Hudson, Southwest Community Center director Sharon Owens, and Onondaga County Legislator Monica Williams, have also endorsed Walsh recently.

Previously, Walsh served as economic development director under incumbent Democratic Mayor Stephanie Miner’s administration, for six years.

Republican candidate Laura Lavine and Green Party Candidate Howie Hawkins are also additional candidates in Syracuse’s mayoral race.

Visit http://www.benwalshformayor.com/platform to view Walsh’s full platform.

