Search
Friday 27 October 2017
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

Walt Dixie Announces Alliance Network Will Endorse Ben Walsh for Mayor

Oct 26, 2017Featured News, Local News, PoliticsComments Off on Walt Dixie Announces Alliance Network Will Endorse Ben Walsh for Mayor

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

By Staff –

 

Candidate Juanita Perez Williams answers a question at the Syracuse Mayoral Candidate Forum held Monday, June 19, 2017 at the Southwest Community Center in Syracuse, N.Y. Nine candidates for mayor fielded questions from moderators and the community about their positions in the race. About 200 community members packed the center to hear the six democrats, one republican, one independent and one green party candidate speak. Photo by Wasim Ahmad.

Photo: Daily Orange

Walt Dixie, president of the Alliance Network, has recently announced the group will endorse Ben Walsh for Syracuse mayor.

Walsh is running on the Independence, Reform and Upstate Jobs party lines.

“Syracuse hasn’t had a mayoral candidate with such a high level of economic development experience in recent years,” Dixie said during a press conference Thursday.

Although recent polls have shown Democratic candidate Juanita Perez Williams to be leading among black voters, Syracuse Common Councilor Helen Hudson, Southwest Community Center director Sharon Owens, and Onondaga County Legislator Monica Williams, have also endorsed Walsh recently.

Previously, Walsh served as economic development director under incumbent Democratic Mayor Stephanie Miner’s administration, for six years.

Republican candidate Laura Lavine and Green Party Candidate Howie Hawkins are also additional candidates in Syracuse’s mayoral race.

Visit http://www.benwalshformayor.com/platform to view Walsh’s full platform.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.

 

 

 

Related articles