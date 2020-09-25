Want to Live a Long, Happy Life? Keep These 4 Things In Mind!

We all take our health seriously, sure. But how many of us take our health as seriously as we should? How many of us take our health as seriously as possible 100% of the time? That number is probably much less — and that’s okay. But it’s time to change that and start focusing much more on your health.

Here are some important things to keep in mind if you’re hoping to become more responsible, take better care of your health, and live a long and happy life:

Talk to your doctor often

Far too many people have a doctor but only go see him or her once or twice every few years. This is never a good idea! Even if you’re young and in relatively good health, you should always remain in contact with your doctor just in case! It’s important to stay on top of any potential health concerns that may arise. Neglecting to go to the doctor can lead to potentially catastrophic issues down the line. For instance, if you wait too long to visit your doctor’s office, you might end up with a debilitating illness or disability that otherwise could’ve been prevented or alleviated.

Even if you do have a disability, that’s okay. But it’s imperative that you speak with your doctor — as much as possible — about how you should cope with whatever disability you have and potential next steps to alleviate any discomfort or pain. In countries with life expectancy beyond 70 years, people spend approximately 8 years, 11.5% of their life span, living with disabilities.

Take better care of your skin

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, over 50 million people in the U.S. have acne, approximately 85% being teenagers.

Again, just because you’re young and healthy doesn’t mean that your skin will be protected for many years to come. Have you gone to a tanning salon before? Have you spent a significant amount of time in the sun? Do you have freckles? If you answered yes to any of those questions, you should book an appointment with a professional dermatologist right away! They will help you identify any potential issues and provide you with a few great tips to fight back against skin problems.

Quit those unhealthy habits

We all have unhealthy habits in our teenage years, twenties, and even thirties. But it’s important to cut them out of your life before it’s too late. Smoking is obviously one of the worst habits and, unfortunately, one of the most difficult ones to stop. But you can do it! Also, drinking too much, snacking too much, or spending too much time on the internet are all very bad for your health and can lead to serious concerns later on in life.

Similarly, dangerous habits like motorcycle riding should be cut out of your life in order to remain as safe and healthy as possible, as well. About 4,957 motorcyclists were killed in 2012 and that number has increased just about every year since then! Riding a motorcycle is fun, sure, but it’s really not worth it since even the slightest incident out on the road can cost you your life.

Get on a regular sleep schedule

In college, it was nearly impossible for you to get a good night’s sleep consistently every night — and that’s okay. Now, however, it’s not only recommended to get a good night’s sleep, but it’s also crucial to your mental and physical health.

In order for you to function to the best of your ability throughout the day, you should be getting at least eight hours of sleep every night. If you’re having trouble falling asleep each night, before you take Tylenol PM, you should consult with a doctor. There are a few things you can do to better your chances of sleep success. Stop watching TV or going on your phone at least one hour before you attempt to go to sleep. Also, don’t eat too close to your bedtime and stay away from sugary food products and drinks. Finally, consider reading a few pages of your favorite book before you go to sleep — it will surely relax your mind and make you tired.

It’s time to stay taking better care of your health if you want to see your children grow up and their children have children! It’s not going to happen overnight, but as long as you’re serious about improving your life, you’re on the right track! Good luck!