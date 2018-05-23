We Rise Above the Streets to Hold “2nd Annual Cookout for the Homeless”

By Staff –

We Rise Above the Streets Recovery Outreach will hold its “2nd Annual If We Eat They Eat Cookout for the Homeless,” on Saturday, May 26, at 12 p.m. in Billing Park, at S. Salina and E. Adams Streets.

The group’s founder, Alamin Muhammad, has once been homeless himself, and he now works to advocate for the city’s homeless and disadvantaged populations.

“Last year, we fed more 2000 than guests, and provided vital resources to help improve the quality of their lives,” We Rise Above stated on Facebook. “‘The 2018 2nd Annual Cookout for the Homeless’ will be happening on May 26. We are in need of donations, and welcome public service vendors. Be a part of this epic event and help bring awareness to the huge problems of homelessness and poverty in Syracuse. We are putting out a call to service for all who have compassion for the least of us. Be a part of something great. You will be glad you did.”

The group has also listed the following items that would be useful as donations for the cookout:

-Beef or chicken hotdogs

-Hotdog buns

-Hamburger patties

-Hamburger buns

-Water

-Drinks

-Bags of ice

-and Individual bags of chips

Interested individuals may contact (315) 491-7164 for additional information regarding the event.

