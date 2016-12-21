‘We Shall Not Be Moved’ March Aims to Send Trump Message on MLK Weekend

By Hazel Trice Edney

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – The march announced by the Rev. Al Sharpton shortly after Donald Trump was elected president is now taking shape for January 14 and will aim to send a clear message to the President-elect in the “spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., said a statement from Sharpton this week.

“The 2017 march will bring all people together to insist on change and accountability,” said Sharpton. “Martin Luther King Jr.’s struggle for civil rights didn’t end with his death, it’s a fight we take on each day. The political players may change but our goals stay the same. Donald Trump and his administration need to hear our voice and our concerns.”

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.