Wegmans Set to Launch New Grocery Delivery Option

By Staff –

Wegmans Food Markets will begin offering a new grocery delivery option for Syracuse customers on Aug. 15.

The service launched in Buffalo recently, and will also begin in Rochester on Aug. 8.

The store’s customers will have an opportunity to order groceries through Instacart, an online grocery delivery service, by visiting instacart.wegmans.com, or by using the company’s downloadable app.

“We know our customers are busy, and that any found time in their week can make a difference,” Heather Pawlowski, vice president of e-commerce for Wegmans, stated. “That’s where we can help – by giving them the option to have Wegmans delivered fresh to their door. We’re excited to be working with a partner like Instacart that’s enthusiastically expanding into new markets so we can bring same-day delivery to more customers, especially those in our hometown, Buffalo, and Syracuse, who have been shopping with us for generations.”

Starting on the launch date, customers can enter their zip code at instacart.wegmans.com to determine if they are within Wegmans’ delivery area.

Delivery will cost $5.99 on orders of $35 or more, but Instacart will waive the delivery fee on new customers’ first orders.

Instacart is also currently offering customers a free one-year subscription to Instacart Express, which will give shoppers unlimited free one-hour deliveries on orders over $35 for a limited time.

Then, after the trial period, the service will charge an annual fee that varies by location, ranging from $99 to $149.

Wegmans will also add a price increase to items to cover the cost of shopping customer orders.

Visit wegmans.com/instacart for additional information regarding the store’s new service.

