What’s Next For the Iconic ‘I Love New York’ Signs?

In order for a business to be successful, sure they need quality products and services and a friendly staff, but they also need quality signage out front promoting their establishment. Nearly 85% of people surveyed agreed or strongly agreed that signs actually can “convey the personality or character of the business.” It’s not just businesses that benefit from welcoming and promotional signs, though. Entire states can, as well.

According to Radio.com, after years of arguing, an agreement has been reached with New York State and the Federal Highway Administration over the fate of hundreds of signs across state highways.

The iconic “I Love New York” signs have been a staple for state drivers for years, but the Federal Highway Administration has stated over and over again that the signs violate regulations, are too large, have too much information on them, and can be extremely distracting to drivers.

“I like them,” said Pam Richardson, of Middletown. “I think they are nice landmarks. Whenever I go out of New York and I come back, it’s just a good back home feeling. So I wish they would keep them.”

Ahead of a September 30 deadline, when all 514 “I Love New York” signs were scheduled to come down, both the New York State Thruway Authority and the Federal Highway Administration reached an agreement that would allow the signage campaign to remain active, with minor adjustments.

“We have reached an agreement to launch an innovative experimental project to allow tourism signage to highlight cultural, historic, and other significant state attractions off the highway system,” added Thruway Authority Director Matthew Driscoll and Department of Transportation Commissioner Paul Kara.

ABC 7 adds that Federal transportation officials were originally holding $14 million in highway funds hostage until the state would agree to take them down. The installation of all the 514 “I Love New York” signs cost $8 million.