White College Student Now Faces Hate Crime Charge in Fatal Stabbing of Black Student

By Staff –

A white University of Maryland college student accused of murdering a black Bowie State University student has now also been charged with a hate crime.

Sean Urbanski, 22, allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Richard Collins III to death during an unprovoked incident at the University of Maryland in May.

Collins had been visiting friends at the College Park campus, prior to the incident.

According to authorities, Urbanksi had been a member of the racist Facebook group “Alt-Reich: Nation,” and Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks had also said a grand jury recently returned an additional charge of “hate crime resulting in death,” due to digital evidence taken from Urbanski’s phone and computer.

“What we’re saying is that race, that Lieutenant Collins’ death, that he was killed because of his race,” Alsobrooks stated at a press conference Tuesday.

Collins had been scheduled to graduate just a few days following the incident, and he had also been commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army.

Urbanski faces a maximum sentence of life without parole, plus an additional 20 years for the additional hate crime charge.

Urbanski’s attorney has not yet responded to requests for comment.

