Why More Seniors Travel South During The Winter

Plenty of people like to escape the cold winter weather for some of the year, and winter vacations are a popular way of staying out of the snow. However, more seniors every year are taking this to another extreme, “migrating” for half of the year to stay away from the cold. These so-called snowbirds are becoming a prevalent trend, particularly within the aging Baby Boomer population.

Sun-Loving Seniors: Why Age Matters

While everyone loves a fun vacation every now and again, it seems that seniors and retirees are more likely to vacation for longer. The average age of retirement is 63; at this age, most people have fewer ties keeping them landlocked at home. Without the restrictions of a full-time job, seniors are more readily able to travel farther for longer periods of time. For some, this means more frequent trips to visit family, while for others, it provides the means to get away from cold winter conditions. Escaping from the cold can also help seniors dealing with symptoms of aging, making it an attractive option for many.

Building Connections And Strengthening Families

The snowbird lifestyle can actually help families and couples build stronger relationships over time. The couples who travel together as part of this retirement plan may grow closer as a result. More than seven in ten couples who travel together say talking and reconnecting is an important reason to spend time alone together while on vacation. Additionally, the experience can strengthen familial relations across generations. It may be difficult or impractical for an aging relative to live in a cold environment year-round. Moving back and forth between warm and cold environments can allow a relative to visit family in cold environments while still having a comfortable home to return to for the other half of the year.

To Rent Or To Buy?

Not everyone treats their time in warmer states as strictly a vacation. More snowbirds are purchasing additional properties in warmer states to move to full-time during winter months, rather than staying in a hotel. Some, in fact, are considering their warm-climate property their primary residence; in 2018, about 32.35 million people moved in the United States. Those who move into their warm-climate residence as their primary home regularly choose to stay in hotels up north, rather than keeping two properties. In 2018, hotel transactions in the Northeast totaled 6.11 million U.S. dollars. As seniors and retirees make the decision to rent or buy, their movements greatly impact the economy nationwide.

Economic Impact Nationwide

With the growing retired Baby Boomer demographic making the switch to a snowbird lifestyle, businesses nationwide are attempting to adapt. Insurance companies are working to develop plans that accommodate multiple properties, with one or more being vacant at a given time. Likewise, travel companies are using timeshare programs to draw in more of the growing market. A whopping 72% of businesses say improving customer experience is their top priority, and with vacationing trends shifting to reflect a growing migratory population, many companies north and south will have to develop plans to accommodate.

While traveling frequently isn’t for everyone, more and more retirees are moving towards a migratory lifestyle. This causes populations to shift heavily between northern and southern destinations year-round. However, due to the economic impact that this could have, the snowbird retiree lifestyle could actually be better for the nation’s economy and growing businesses. Additionally, moving between warm and cold climates allows for both times spent with family and times living in a more comfortable, warm environment. As more Baby Boomers retire, it remains to be seen just how many will take up this lifestyle.