Will McCoy’s Injury be Enough to Keep Him From Playing with the Bills in the Playoffs?

The drought is finally over — the Buffalo Bills are headed to the playoffs this weekend. However, whether they will hit the field with or without running back LeSean McCoy is still in question.

The Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins during their New Year’s Eve game in sunny Florida. During that game, McCoy was rushed off of the field in the third quarter after a collision with Dolphins linebacker Chase Allen. Immediately after the incident, McCoy threw off his helmet in pain and began to pound the turf as emergency personnel ran to his aid at Hard Rock Stadium. The team evaluated his condition and he was taken away for X-rays. The X-rays, though, did come back negative.

At this point, Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott says McCoy’s recovery is being taken “day-by-day.” According to The Daily News Online, McDermott also said that the player would not be practicing on the field Wednesday.

All we know now is that McCoy is suffering from an ankle sprain. Each day, 25,000 Americans suffer from this common ankle injury. While the sprain does put a damper on the Bill’s playoff chances, the team believes that the news of the injury is good, as it could have been a lot worse.

Right now, it is unclear if “Shady” will actually play during the big game on Sunday. This is something that the team, and their fans, have been dreaming about for years. If McCoy is unable to play, it’ll be a big loss for the team. Replacements have already been called up by the practice team and other groups to fill McCoy’s shoes if need be.

“Well (Marcus Murphy’s) a player that Brandon (Beane) had scouted and like I mentioned before he has experience in this league, he’s had varsity reps before, both on the offensive side and special teams,” McDermott said. “He’s been out there before and I thought he handled himself well this weekend.”

The decision of whether McCoy will be out playing this weekend is up in the air and will be decided day-of. Until then, we wait and see what will happen.