Winter Storm Ezekiel isn’t over just yet. According to The Weather Channel, New York is still in the storm’s crosshairs as Ezekiel makes its way slowly across the Northeast.

On top of the snow that’s already fallen during Sunday, December 1, cities across central and western New York can expect an additional few inches of snow. Albany, already hit by a foot of snow, is expected to see between 3 to 5 more inches. Frigid temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week.

Several deaths caused by winter storm

Winter Storm Ezekiel has been hitting over 30 states across the U.S. and has dumped heavy snow on parts of California, the northern Midwest, and now the Northeast.

There were up to 550 storm-related car accidents across New York state by 7 p.m. Sunday. Governor Andrew Cuomo placed National Guard personnel on standby and advised non-essential state employees near Albany to stay home through Monday. The speed limit on the New York State Thruway was reduced to 45 mph.

The storm system resulted in several deaths across the U.S. related car accidents, plane accidents, and exposure.

Experts remind motorists to take it slow

Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty and Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson are reminding motorists to slow down and stay alert while driving in the winter weather.

“Remember to take the time to clean your entire car off of snow and ice, before going out onto the highway,” said Henderson. “Move over for emergency vehicles and tow trucks. It’s the law.”

Make sure your vehicle is safe to drive before taking it out on the road. About 77% of vehicles are in need of some type of maintenance or repair. Fortunately, six out of 10 car buyers are open to considering multiple auto options when they need a new vehicle.

It’s important to ensure your vehicle is capable of safely braking, that your windshield wipers work correctly, and your tires have enough traction to keep you from sliding on the road. Make any repairs if necessary and remember that steel scrap is 100% recyclable.

What to expect for the rest of the season

While places like Ireland, the third biggest island in the European continent, are expected to get hit with the coldest winter of the decade, New York state can rest easy. According to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, New York and New Jersey are both in for a warmer-than-average winter season.

Wet weather is also expected to hit the Northern Tier of the U.S. during the winter season, which will continue from December through February.