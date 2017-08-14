Search
Tuesday 15 August 2017
From Information to Understanding

Woman Killed at White Nationalist Rally in Virginia

Aug 14, 2017Hot News, PoliticsComments Off on Woman Killed at White Nationalist Rally in Virginia

By Frederick H. Lowe –

 

anti-hate protesters - charlottesville(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Police today arrested the driver of a car that plowed into two parked cars at a high-rate of speed setting off a chain-reaction accident that killed a 32-year-old woman and injured 19 others who were protesting a “Unite the Right” rally organized by members of the Klu Klux Klan, Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va.  Heather Heyer, a Charlottesville paralegal, was killed when a speeding car intentionally rammed through the crowd of counter protestors.

A silver 2010 Dodge Charger with tinted windows rear-ended the cars that crashed into anti-white supremacist protestors at a pedestrian mall in downtown Charlottesville. The driver backed up and sped away.  Police chased after the car, apprehended and arrested the driver.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

