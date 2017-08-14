Woman Killed at White Nationalist Rally in Virginia

By Frederick H. Lowe –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Police today arrested the driver of a car that plowed into two parked cars at a high-rate of speed setting off a chain-reaction accident that killed a 32-year-old woman and injured 19 others who were protesting a “Unite the Right” rally organized by members of the Klu Klux Klan, Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va. Heather Heyer, a Charlottesville paralegal, was killed when a speeding car intentionally rammed through the crowd of counter protestors.

A silver 2010 Dodge Charger with tinted windows rear-ended the cars that crashed into anti-white supremacist protestors at a pedestrian mall in downtown Charlottesville. The driver backed up and sped away. Police chased after the car, apprehended and arrested the driver.

