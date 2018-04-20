Workers Break Ground on Affordable Housing Project on Syracuse’s Northside

According to Syracuse.com, workers have officially broken ground on a seven-building development, Butternut Crossing, which will feature a total of 53 brand new affordable apartments on the North side of Syracuse.

The groundbreaking ceremony occurred Tuesday on North Townsend Street at the former location of Donze’s Meat Shop. One of the apartment buildings will be constructed at this location as well.

Non-profit housing organization Housing Visions is responsible for the project’s development, which will comprise six new buildings once completed, and a seventh building is also being rehabilitated.

There will be 24 apartments in the largest two-story building, which will be located along the 1100 block of Butternut Street. The smaller of the apartment buildings will be located in the 800 and 1200 blocks of the street, and another in the 600 block of North Townsend Street.

Housing Visions vice president of business development Ben Lockwood anticipates that construction will be completed by the sometime next summer.

“Lockwood said 47 of the apartments will be for people with incomes up to 60% of the area’s median family income and the rest of the units will be for people with up to 90% of the area’s median family income. Monthly rents will depend on tenants’ incomes and will range from $450 to $800 for one-bedroom units, $600 to $900 for two-bedroom apartments, and $370 to $700 for three-bedroom units, according to Housing Visions. Utilities are not included in the rent but should amount to no more than $100 a month,” writes Rick Moriarty.

The project also incorporates a total commercial space square footage of 3,780. Furthermore, approximately 6.8 million Americans use assistive devices like canes to aid their mobility, and six apartments in the project will be designed with accessibility standards in mind, making them move-in ready for those with mobility, hearing, or vision impairment. Another eight apartments will be suitable for those with a traumatic brain injury or physical disability.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.