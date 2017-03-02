|Free Movie Screening / Donations in any amount welcome
Approximate Time Table:
Doors Open: 10:15
Movie Start Time: 10:35
Intermission: 11:30
Food and Snacks will be available for purchase
Pro-Life Discussion Panel: 12:15
Cultivating a culture of life and acceptance
Event to be held at the following time, date, and location:
Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM (EST)
706 South Ave
You’re invited to Maafa 21: 21st Century Genocide (Mar 11, 2017)
